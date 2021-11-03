Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.69.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC opened at C$32.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$18.83 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 346.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.