Raymond James Weighs in on Mercer International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mercer International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Mercer International stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

