RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.70

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $6.35. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 64,317 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.83 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 31.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 47.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,038 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.