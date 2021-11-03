Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Realogy worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realogy by 219.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Realogy by 48.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.