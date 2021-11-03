RealTract Reaches Market Cap of $1.92 Million (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One RealTract coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $1.92 million and $2,594.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00220499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00097896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004218 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

