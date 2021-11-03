Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.31

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.31 and last traded at $68.31, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

