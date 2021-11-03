Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY remained flat at $$10.53 on Wednesday. 38,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

