Reef Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $530.92 million and $191.55 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reef has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00364838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.00220512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,807,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

