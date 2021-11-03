Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RRX traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $163.00. 603,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,475. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

