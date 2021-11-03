Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Announces Earnings Results

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE RRX traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $163.00. 603,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,475. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $102.92 and a twelve month high of $163.16.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

