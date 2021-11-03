Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

