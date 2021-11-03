Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.950-$10.350 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

