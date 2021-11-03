Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $9.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $52 EPS for the current fiscal year and $44 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $638.77 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $615.41 and its 200-day moving average is $572.45.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,558 shares of company stock worth $194,367,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

