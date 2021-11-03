Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

RM stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.32. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,005. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 28.98, a current ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $600.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John D. Schachtel sold 2,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regional Management stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Regional Management worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

