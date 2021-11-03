Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 117,957 Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 105.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $2,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

