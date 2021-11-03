Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

In other news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.15. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $182.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.