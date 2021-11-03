Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 49,300 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after buying an additional 1,862,768 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.95.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

