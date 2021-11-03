Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180,438 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of O-I Glass worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of OI opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

