Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 489,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.47% of FONAR worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FONAR by 29.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. FONAR Co. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

