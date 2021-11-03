Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.40). Renew shares last traded at GBX 789 ($10.31), with a volume of 39,656 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 784.31. The stock has a market cap of £620.79 million and a P/E ratio of 26.21.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

