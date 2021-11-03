Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 440 ($5.75). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617.43 ($8.07).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 605.80 ($7.91) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 586.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 864.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.26 billion and a PE ratio of 43.90. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 619.80 ($8.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34). Also, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

