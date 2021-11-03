Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 950,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 741,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,456. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 67.9% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 620,630 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.