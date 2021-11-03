Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.58

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $30,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 52.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

