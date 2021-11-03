Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.58

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.58 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.63.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.06%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 175,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
