Request Market Cap Tops $230.15 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $230.15 million and $15.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00220025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00097792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

