Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

TSE ARE opened at C$17.57 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$14.43 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

