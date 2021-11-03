Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CoreSite Realty Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.55.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $147.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.