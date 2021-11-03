Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.81 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,184 shares of company stock valued at $266,324 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

