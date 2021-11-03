Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bruker Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.92. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

BRKR opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. Bruker has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

