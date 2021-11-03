Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

NYSE HT opened at $9.81 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $385.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

