Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NYSE:NTR opened at $67.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

