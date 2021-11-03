Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Visa (NYSE: V):

11/1/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visa’s earnings of $1.62 per share, beat estimate by 5.88% and was up 45% year over year. Its stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Numerous acquisitions and alliances paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues. It continues to invest in technology to boost its already leading position in the payments market. Shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon too. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. It is well-equipped with sufficient resources to service its indebtedness. However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line.”

10/28/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $288.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $286.00 to $263.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $207.85. 74,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,261,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.29. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.16 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.66%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,295 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.