Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of REFR stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Research Frontiers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Research Frontiers worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

