Research Frontiers (REFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Shares of REFR stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. Research Frontiers has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.67.
Research Frontiers Company Profile
Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.