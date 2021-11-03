Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwood Liquid Management LP

Northwood Liquid Management LP lowered its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,312 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 6.1% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwood Liquid Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

