Reviewing Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Panasonic and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panasonic $63.20 billion 0.47 $1.55 billion $0.67 18.01 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Panasonic and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 1 9 0 2.90

VIZIO has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 44.31%. Given VIZIO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Panasonic.

Profitability

This table compares Panasonic and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panasonic 3.75% 9.97% 3.92% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Panasonic beats VIZIO on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners. It also offers air conditioners, cold chains, metering devices, and fuel cells. The Life Solutions segment handles the manufacture and sales of lighting fixtures, home automation systems, and ventilation equipment. The Connected Solutions segment covers in-flight entertainment systems, electronic component mounting systems, welding machines, projectors, commercial camera systems, personal computers, and tablets. The Automotive segment deals with in-vehicle infotainment and electronics such as next-generation cockpit systems, navigation systems, camera modules, onboard charging systems, and inverter-integrated compressors. The Industrial Solutions segment markets electromechanical and control devices, liquid crystal panels, motors, primary batteries, and rechargeable batter

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

