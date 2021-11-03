Reviewing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecopetrol and Par Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 Par Pacific 0 4 2 0 2.33

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus price target of $13.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.43%. Par Pacific has a consensus price target of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Par Pacific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Volatility & Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.25 $2.06 billion $0.28 53.50 Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.30 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.30

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 13.23% 7.49% 2.95% Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20%

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Par Pacific on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

