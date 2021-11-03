Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in October

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of REVH opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

