Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 438,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,129. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $694.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

