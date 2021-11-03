Richard L. Belstock Sells 957 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PLBC stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $216.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

