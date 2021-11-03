Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS RICOY opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Ricoh has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ricoh had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

