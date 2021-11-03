Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00006963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $18,451.82 and $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

