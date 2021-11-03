Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 3,905,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,221. The company has a market capitalization of $594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

