Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

