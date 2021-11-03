Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,511.50 ($58.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £73.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,991.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,669.99. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,366 ($57.04) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72). Also, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

