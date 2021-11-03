RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $19.27 million and $16.97 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00219742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

