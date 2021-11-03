RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 14,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,289. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

