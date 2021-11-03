Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

Get Riskified alerts:

Shares of RSKD opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87. Riskified has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.