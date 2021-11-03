Rivetz (RVT) Hits Market Cap of $322,091.83

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $322,091.83 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00220722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00097559 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

RVT is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

