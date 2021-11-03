RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 204,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,183,437 shares.The stock last traded at $15.49 and had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $325,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

