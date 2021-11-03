RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 21,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.89. 3,164,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. RLX Technology has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

