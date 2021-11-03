Robert Qutub Buys 3,400 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RNR opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $185.05.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.