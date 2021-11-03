Robust Token Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.17 or 0.00070675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and $77,358.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00084648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00073485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00100841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.51 or 1.00131143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,495.70 or 0.07228173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,021 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

