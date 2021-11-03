Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $141,409.98 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ROK traded up $23.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.08.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after buying an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.